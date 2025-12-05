Details Emerge About Browns’ Plans With Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns recently received huge news about Deshaun Watson, but that doesn’t mean everyone was jumping for joy. When it was announced that he was entering the 21-day practice window and could be returning to the field soon, many fans said it would only complicate an already-difficult situation in Cleveland.

Now, Jonathan Jones is giving more inside information about Watson’s status and the Browns’ plans for him.

Anyone hoping to see him play this season may be disappointed, but there is a very good chance he’s suiting up for Cleveland next year.

“The Cleveland Browns started Deshaun Watson’s 21-day practice window Wednesday, allowing him the chance to be activated to the 53-man roster later this season and ultimately play in 2025. But, as sources tell CBS Sports, it is only a chance. Maybe even the slimmest of chances. Sources deem it unlikely Watson ultimately sees game action this season in what is the penultimate year of his record-setting contract. And unless the Browns wish to take on a heavy dead cap hit of more than $80 million in 2026, it is quite possible, if not likely, Cleveland has him on the roster in 2026,” Jones wrote.

Watson is taking it slowly, according to reports. He is currently going through “very limited” practice reps as he ramps up his conditioning and work on the field.

He is clearly progressing from his injury and surgery rehabilitation, but is not ready to play in a game yet. Because of that, and the state of the team and its lack of preseason chances, it doesn’t sound like the Browns are holding onto the idea of him playing in 2025.

But if they really do choose to use him next season, the Browns will have to make painful decisions about who is playing quarterback. Right now, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are attempting to earn that role, but their competition will be thrown upside down if Watson is back.

Big choices are going to be made in Cleveland soon, but Watson’s return doesn’t appear to be as imminent as some people thought.

NEXT:

Analyst Names Denzel Ward's Best Trait