Analyst Names Denzel Ward’s Best Trait

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best and most underrated players in football.

Everybody raves about Myles Garrett, and rightfully so, but he’s not the only defensive superstar they have. If anything, Denzel Ward is also one of the best players in the league at his position.

The cornerback doesn’t get the credit and recognition he deserves.

That’s why ESPN analyst Matt Bowen wanted to set the record straight and name Ward’s best trait.

“Best DB closing speed: Denzel Ward, Browns,” Bowen wrote. “Ward has the short-area juice to drive top-down from his backpedal or stay on the hip of receivers in man coverage. And he closes on the ball in an instant.”

While he’s not as big a ball-hawk as other cornerbacks and doesn’t always seem to have the skills to force turnovers, there’s no one as good as Ward at disrupting and breaking up passes. He’s a master of messing with a receiver’s rhythm and anticipating his routes and movements to make sure he doesn’t come down with the ball.

Ward doesn’t go for head fakes. He has elite concentration and focus, and his timing for when to turn around and alter the pass is among the best in the game.

Unfortunately, the Browns’ elite defense hasn’t been enough for the team to find success.

There’s only so much it can do when the offense and the special teams aren’t doing their part.

Hopefully, that will finally change next season with possibly a new quarterback.

