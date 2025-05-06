Details Emerge About Diontae Johnson’s Contract With Browns

The Cleveland Browns needed another proven pass-catcher.

They didn’t get one in the NFL Draft, at least for their WR corps, but they made a low-risk/high-reward move in free agency when they signed Diontae Johnson.

As shown by ESPN insider Field Yates on X, the Browns gave Johnson a veteran’s minimum deal worth just $1.7 million over one year.

The deal doesn’t include any guaranteed money, so the front office will essentially be making a risk-free move.

Diontae Johnson's 1-year contract with the Browns is for the veteran's minimum of $1.17M and does not include any guaranteed money. A zero-risk deal for Cleveland, while Johnson will work to reestablish his value at still just 28 years old. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 6, 2025

Notably, this speaks volumes about the reputation Johnson has built for himself recently.

He’s proven to be a very serviceable player and playmaker, but he’s had some struggles and run-ins with his recent teams.

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded him to the Carolina Panthers last season.

Then, he was traded to the Baltimore Ravens midway through the campaign before being cut after some temper tantrums and complaints about his lack of involvement in the passing game.

The Houston Texans signed him in the wake of their string of injuries, but they chose not to retain him in the offseason.

This means that this might be his final shot at landing another lucrative deal and staying in the league.

The Browns will likely rely heavily on Jerry Jeudy, but the offense could get a huge boost if they can get the best version of Diontae Johnson.

