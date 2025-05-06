Browns Announce Rookie Jersey Numbers

The new crop of young stars from the Cleveland Browns is finally here.

And with the rookie minicamp almost underway, it was time they chose their jersey numbers.

As reported by Andrew Siciliano, the list goes as follows:

Mason Graham (DT, 94), Carson Schwesinger (LB, 49), Quinshon Judkins (RB, 10), Harold Fannin Jr. (TE, 88), Dillon Gabriel (QB, 5), Dylan Sampson (RB, 22), and Shedeur Sanders (QB, 12).

Could Judkins and Sanders numbers change to #1 and #2 in the regular season? Both are still available. pic.twitter.com/1XQXbm62iw — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) May 6, 2025

This will be a very interesting season for the Browns.

At least four of the players they took in the NFL Draft should be starters right away, with Gabriel, Sampson, and Sanders battling to get some playing time.

Andrew Berry did a solid job in the 2025 NFL Draft, at least on paper, adding multiple building blocks for the future.

Even so, there are major concerns about the team’s quarterback situation.

Taking Dillon Gabriel in the third round drew some criticism, as he was projected to be available much later.

To add insult to injury, they also took Shedeur Sanders two rounds later, adding yet another body to their QB room.

Once again, the Browns’ quarterback situation will most likely be the talk of the hour in Northeast Ohio.

Many fans will push for Sanders, even though he should be the fourth quarterback in the pecking order.

The front office will most likely favor Gabriel.

However, with Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco also there, it will be interesting to see how they manage to get reps for everybody.

