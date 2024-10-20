Details Emerge About Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s Injury

The NFL landscape can shift in the blink of an eye, as Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (DTR) recently discovered.

In a sudden turn of events, DTR found himself thrust from third-string to leading the offense following Deshaun Watson’s potentially season-ending Achilles injury on Sunday.

However, DTR’s debut as the Browns’ signal-caller was far from ideal.

Against the Bengals, Thompson-Robinson struggled mightily, completing only 11 of 24 passes for a mere 82 yards.

His performance was further marred by two interceptions, resulting in a dismal 19.8 QB rating.

To compound matters, DTR exited the game with a finger injury, adding another layer of uncertainty to the Browns’ quarterback situation.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport provided an update on Thompson-Robinson’s finger injury, suggesting it’s unlikely to be severe.

However, the quarterback’s availability for the upcoming Ravens game hinges on his ability to grip the football post-treatment.

#Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the presumptive starter with Deshaun Watson out, is not believed to have suffered a major finger injury, sources say. But it’s not that simple. How he responds to treatment and how he can grip a football will determine his availability. pic.twitter.com/k2s8yifjGt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 20, 2024

With Watson’s status in doubt, Thompson-Robinson, if healthy, and Jameis Winston are now the primary candidates to lead the Browns’ offense moving forward.

Despite fan clamor for Jameis Winston to replace Watson, head coach Kevin Stefanski’s decision to bring in Thompson-Robinson was quite surprising.

Thompson-Robinson was elevated to the backup role, while Winston was designated as the emergency quarterback.

This decision has sparked speculation among Browns fans and NFL analysts alike.

Some wonder if the move was designed to prevent fans from calling for Winston during the game.

Others question whether it signals a potential “tanking” strategy to secure a high draft pick.

Alternatively, could the Browns’ coaching staff see genuine long-term potential in Thompson-Robinson?

NEXT:

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Why He Made Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB2 On Sunday