Browns Nation

Sunday, October 20, 2024
Kevin Stefanski Reveals Why He Made Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB2 On Sunday

By
CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns looks to throw a pass in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation, already precarious, took a dire turn when Deshaun Watson was carted off the field during their 21-14 defeat to the Bengals.

Despite the setback, the team initially seemed determined to forge ahead until circumstances forced their hand.

Watson’s Achilles injury, occurring just before halftime, thrust Dorian Thompson-Robinson into the spotlight for the second half.

Thompson-Robinson, who had primarily been inactive and serving as a backup throughout the season, was unexpectedly elevated to QB2 for this particular matchup.

In a press conference clip shared by NFL analyst Fred Greetham, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski shed light on the decision to insert Thompson-Robinson over Jameis Winston.

“Yeah, kind of went into the season thinking both those guys were the number two and felt like with some of the packages that we had up today, didn’t have really Jameis in the short yardage that we’ve had up before, so felt like it was the right thing for this game,” Stefanski explained.

While there’s no clear-cut solution, the Browns are using the remainder of the season to assess their in-house options: Thompson-Robinson and Winston.

The decision to start Thompson-Robinson over the more experienced Winston raised eyebrows among observers.

Winston’s proficiency with deep throws and his 80 career starts make him an appealing option.

However, Cleveland appears to be taking a long-term perspective, beginning with an evaluation of Thompson-Robinson’s capabilities—provided he’s fit to play following his finger injury.

So, it could all be a moot point anyway.

NEXT:  Jameis Winston Calls Out Browns Fans After Sunday's Loss
Yagya Bhargava
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation