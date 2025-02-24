Details Emerge About How Much Browns Will Save With Juan Thornhill’s Release

The Cleveland Browns released safety Juan Thornhill on Monday in a move to reshape their roster for the 2025 season.

It’s also an action to help Cleveland reduce their salary cap figure as the Browns began this offseason well over the limit for the upcoming campaign.

New details emerged about how much the team will save thanks to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot.

Cabot revealed that the release will net Cleveland a small portion of its overall deficit in a move that will take effect next month.

“It’s a post-June 1 designation that will happen at the start of the league year (March 12). Saves $3.4 million on the cap this year,” Cabot said.

Cleveland began the offseason an estimated $31 million above the salary cap total despite the NFL’s announcement that the cap will increase by at least $22 million in 2025.

Thornhill joined the Browns in 2023, signing a three-year, $21 million contract after starting his career in Kansas City.

His time in Cleveland was marred by injuries as the safety missed 12 regular season games over the past two seasons.

The 29-year-old’s production was also limited for Cleveland as he finished with 103 tackles, four pass deflections, and one fumble recovery during his two-year stint.

Those numbers are a sharp contrast from the stats he posted for the Chiefs.

In four seasons with Kansas City, Thornhill missed only one regular season contest.

He netted 237 tackles, 20 pass deflections, and eight interceptions while in Kansas City, helping the team win two Super Bowls.

Thornhill is the second safety who will not return to the Browns in 2025 after veteran Rodney McLeod announced he would retire following the 2024 regular season.

