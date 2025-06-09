Details Emerge About Nick Chubb Signing With The Texans

The Cleveland Browns missed on their opportunity to re-sign running back Nick Chubb, according to a new report from Ian Rapoport.

Rapoport revealed that Chubb is poised to sign with the Houston Texans pending a physical.

Now, the NFL insider is revealing the emerging details from how Chubb chose to join the Texans.

Houston’s interest in Chubb dates back to April, especially after Cleveland chose to draft multiple running backs this year.

“The Browns had discussions with Nick Chubb prior to the NFL Draft, but the two sides could not agree on a deal. Cleveland turned to the Draft and Houston set its eyes on Chubb. Assuming all goes well on Monday, he should land with the Texans to join Joe Mixon,” Rapoport said.

With the Texans, Chubb will be one of eight running backs on their roster.

In addition to Mixon, Houston also has veterans Dara Ogunbowale and Dameon Pierce to pair with J.J. Taylor, Jawhar Jordan, British Brooks, and Woody Marks.

Cleveland is the only NFL franchise that Chubb has played for during his seven-year career.

Last season was his worst as he finished with 332 rushing yards and three touchdowns, adding one score through the air as well.

After sitting out much of the first two months due to his second major knee injury, Chubb made his debut against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024.

He returned to much fanfare, scoring during his first NFL game with the Browns last year.

Chubb’s year ended early, however, as the running back suffered a broken bone in his foot during December.

