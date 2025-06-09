Insider Names ‘Biggest Surprise’ In Browns’ OTAs

The Cleveland Browns are eager to put last season’s dismal 3-14 campaign behind them and get this organization back on track, which is why four new quarterbacks were brought in this offseason to unofficially put an end to the Deshaun Watson era.

Though so much of the focus thus far has been on the QB situation, there are plenty of other areas of the team that need to improve in 2025.

One area of a major uptick in production is the wide receiver room, which is why it was a bit alarming to Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot that new receiver Diontae Johnson decided to skip OTAs, an absence which she called the “biggest surprise” of offseason activities.

“One of the most surprising things to me so far is that free agent receiver Diontae Johnson didn’t show up for the voluntary workouts. If he had a good reason, my opinion will change. But if he opted not to attend because they’re voluntary, I think it was a poor decision,” Cabot said.

Johnson bounced around between three teams last season and made unfortunate headlines for being cut by the Baltimore Ravens after refusing to enter a game, so this one-year deal he signed with the Browns could be his last chance in the NFL, which is why he needs to do all the little things to make everyone forget about what happened in Baltimore.

This WR room is unproven outside of Jerry Jeudy, as Johnson and Cedric Tillman will have every opportunity to put up numbers alongside Jeudy as the No. 2 and No. 3 receivers in this offense.

Cleveland allocated its draft resources toward running back and tight end, so unless a late-offseason signing is coming down the pipeline, this is it.

Missing OTAs isn’t the end of the world, but it’s not a great start for a guy who could have used one.

