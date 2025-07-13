Browns Nation

Sunday, July 13, 2025
Details Emerge About Quinshon Judkins’ Bond After Arrest

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns face another off-field challenge as rookie running back Quinshon Judkins encountered legal troubles over the weekend.

The situation unfolded Saturday morning when Judkins was arrested in Broward County, Florida, on charges of domestic violence and battery.

The NFL has acknowledged awareness of the incident but declined to provide additional commentary at this time.

Judkins remained in custody Saturday night with a court appearance scheduled for Sunday morning.

Recent reports have shed light on the bond amount set for the young player.

“Quinshon Judkins’ bond is set at $2,500,” Noah Weiskopf of Orange and Brown Report stated.

The Browns selected the 21-year-old running back with the 36th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

He currently stands as the only unsigned player from Cleveland’s seven-man draft class, making this legal situation particularly concerning for the organization.

The timing could not be worse for a franchise attempting to build credibility and establish a winning culture.

Cleveland fans have endured years of disappointment and are demanding more than just victories on the field. They want meaningful change throughout the organization.

This latest incident adds another layer of complexity to an already challenging offseason. The Browns now face fresh scrutiny as they navigate yet another off-field issue involving a key player.

All attention turns to how the organization and general manager Andrew Berry will handle this developing situation. The pressure continues mounting in Cleveland.

