Details Emerge About Quinshon Judkins’ Injury

The Cleveland Browns suffered a 32-13 defeat to the New England Patriots on Sunday, a sharp downturn from their dominant 31-6 victory over the Miami Dolphins the previous week.

The offense struggled throughout the afternoon, losing much of its effectiveness when running back Quinshon Judkins exited with a shoulder injury and did not return.

The setback raised immediate concerns about Cleveland’s ground game moving forward, but recent reports offer reason for optimism.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport provided an update on his status Monday, indicating that the injury should not keep him out long-term.

“Browns standout rookie RB Quinshon Judkins suffered an AC joint sprain in his shoulder and is considered day-to-day. Cleveland has a bye next week,” Rapoport wrote on X.

#Browns standout rookie RB Quinshon Judkins suffered an AC joint sprain in his shoulder and is considered day-to-day. Cleveland has a bye next week. pic.twitter.com/w6SePWL4He — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2025

Judkins has emerged as Cleveland’s primary offensive weapon this season, accumulating 486 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

His best performance came against the Dolphins, where he carried 25 times for 84 yards and three scores in a physical outing.

The second-round pick managed just 19 yards on nine attempts Sunday before leaving with the injury.

Cleveland returns in Week 10 to face the 1-7 New York Jets.

If Judkins needs additional time to recover, Jerome Ford and Dylan Sampson will handle the backfield duties against a struggling opponent.

NEXT:

Insider Questions The Future Of Myles Garrett, Browns