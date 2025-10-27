Insider Questions The Future Of Myles Garrett, Browns

The Cleveland Browns averted a crisis this offseason.

Myles Garrett made it clear that he wanted to be traded, and whenever that request comes from a superstar, more often than not, he gets what he wants.

Garrett chose to stay and agreed to a no-trade clause in his massive contract extension.

That’s why insider Scott Petrak isn’t so sure about his future with the Browns after his visible frustration during the lopsided Week 8 loss to the New England Patriots.

“I know he’s frustrated. I know he wants to win. I just wonder when the frustration will really get to him. I think he’s in a better position, but if they keep losing, who knows,” he said.

"I know he's frustrated. I know he wants to win. I just wonder when the frustration will really get to him…I think he's in a better position, but if they keep losing, who knows." 🚨 @ScottPetrak on #Browns DE Myles Garrett's reaction to the team's position right now 🏈 pic.twitter.com/tfAafTMYJd — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) October 27, 2025

It’s not like Garrett didn’t know what he was getting himself into by signing a new deal.

He could’ve kept pushing his trade request, and he surely would’ve gotten a huge contract extension somewhere else.

He knew the Cleveland roster, the coaches, the front office, and its plans.

He knew that the team wasn’t one piece away from Super Bowl contention, and he chose to take the money.

It takes much more than on-field production for a player to be a leader, and perhaps his tantrums on the sidelines aren’t doing much to help his team right now.

NEXT:

The Browns' Gamble On Mason Graham Is Paying Off