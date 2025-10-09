Details Emerge About Why Browns Traded Greg Newsome

The Cleveland Browns have been quite active deal-makers in the early stages of the season.

With the NFL trade deadline still weeks away, they’ve already acquired offensive tackle Cam Robinson, sent Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals, and now have swapped cornerbacks with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Greg Newsome II is no longer with the Browns, who acquired Tyson Campbell for the long run.

Analyst Zac Jackson recently shared his thoughts on why the Browns made this latest trade.

“The initial answer is that the Browns obviously think Campbell is better (or nearly the same) and weren’t going to re-sign Newsome. Let’s check back on the other layers to this in a few weeks and six months. Just surprising with three more games before the deadline and no other CBs,” Jackson wrote on X.

Newsome survived multiple trade rumors for years.

While he was having a strong start to this season, perhaps the best in his career, he was coming off his worst campaign since he entered the league as a first-round pick by Cleveland in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was also in the final year of his contract, so chances are he was going to explore free agency.

Then again, while the fact that the Browns traded him wasn’t necessarily unexpected, the timing was a slight surprise.

As the trade deadline got closer, perhaps another team would’ve been desperate and given more in return.

Also, the Browns don’t have much depth at cornerback.

On top of that, they’re absorbing a contract that runs through the 2028 season, so they must like Campbell’s potential fit in coordinator Jim Schwartz’s defensive system.

It will be interesting to see how this deal works out.

