Details Emerge About Why Paul DePodesta Left The Browns

The Cleveland Browns lost Paul DePodesta earlier this week, but some fans don’t consider him a loss at all. His tenure as chief strategy officer for the Browns was not a good one, and it only dug a deeper hole for the team.

The Browns are now in basically the same position they were when DePodesta came to the team, and that is why a lot of people are happy to see him go. Since the announcement of his departure, a legion of Browns fans have wondered if he chose to leave or was fired.

Writing for Cleveland.com, Terry Pluto cleared things up and revealed that DePodesta was not fired and elected to leave on his own terms.

“Keep in mind, DePodesta left the Browns — and not because he was about to be fired. He wasn’t pushed out. He left for a chance to run an MLB franchise, albeit one of the worst run-teams in the majors. The Rockies have had seven consecutive losing seasons,” Pluto wrote.

DePodesta is returning to the world of major league baseball and will now be working for the Colorado Rockies. He came to the Browns after years of hard work in baseball, so it’s not very surprising to see him head back to that sport.

The Colorado Rockies announced today that Paul DePodesta has been named the club’s president of baseball operations, effective immediately. Welcome to Denver, Paul! pic.twitter.com/dtb4M3TD88 — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) November 7, 2025

Ironically, he is leaving one of the world’s worst NFL teams for one of the worst MLB teams, but it’s a choice that DePodesta wanted to make. That means he was not fired because of Cleveland’s lack of progress.

This doesn’t sit well with a lot of fans because they wanted to see DePodesta get fired. Many feel that he is responsible for many of the problems currently plaguing the team and they wanted him held accountable.

The fact that he wasn’t fired suggests that the Browns were comfortable with what DePodesta was doing, and that will only worry fans even more. They don’t want the team to be okay with how little the team has grown over the last several seasons.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Nearing Feat Never Seen In Browns History