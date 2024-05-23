Kevin Stefanski Reveals Dustin Hopkins’ Status At OTAs

When fans last saw Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins, the 33-year-old was attempting to tackle Houston’s Dameon Pierce in the second quarter of Cleveland’s Week 16 victory over the Texans.

Hopkins pulled his hamstring during the attempt and was sidelined for the remainder of the season, including the two teams’ rematch in the playoffs.

Despite resting the injury this offseason, Hopkins was not spotted during the team’s practice on Wednesday when the media was allowed to attend.

Speculation about Hopkins’ availability arose, especially when the news was coupled with the Browns’ recent re-signing of kicker Lucas Havrisik.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski assured fans Hopkins was available, news WEWS sports reporter Camryn Justice shared on Twitter as Stefanski told the media Hopkins is 100 percent after last year’s injury.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said Dustin Hopkins is 100% after his hamstring injury last season. pic.twitter.com/BtxLlucskX — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 22, 2024

Last season, Hopkins’ accuracy in kicking field goals was his best professional mark as the kicker hit 33-of-36 field goals to connect on 91.7 percent of his attempts.

Hopkins joined Cleveland in late August last season as the Los Angeles Chargers traded the kicker to the Browns in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.

The murmurs about Hopkins’ status persisted after analyst Fred Greetham shared a photo on Twitter of the Browns’ specialists working together, a photograph that did not include Hopkins.

#Browns specialists, including Cade York (36) and Lucas Havrisik (39) taking turns punting with Corey Bojorquez (13). Did not see Dustin Hopkins. pic.twitter.com/Pjiswn7f2N — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) May 22, 2024

Entering his 10th season, Hopkins has played in 100 NFL games and connected on 223 field goals over that span.

The kicker began his career with the Washington franchise before joining the Chargers organization.

In addition to Hopkins, Cleveland has kickers Cade York and Havrisik on the roster for the preseason.

