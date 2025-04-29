Dianna Russini Reveals What She Heard About Shedeur Sanders’ Slide In Draft

The Cleveland Browns pounced on an opportunity to draft former Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders on the third day of the 2025 NFL Draft, orchestrating a trade to acquire the signal-caller.

Sanders was viewed as a first-round selection by many media members.

Why he tumbled so far down the draft has been debated by several analysts, and the conversations suggest that his interview process with teams hurt his stock.

NFL insider Dianna Russini added to that debate with another reason why she believes Sanders was still available on the draft’s final day.

Russini shared what she’s hearing from NFL executives, suggesting that one thing in particular could have improved Sanders’ stock.

“From the conversations I’ve had coming out of draft weekend, league sources tell me that they believe Shedeur Sanders’ tumble would have played out differently if he had an agent. He would have been better prepared for the pre-draft process,” Russini said.

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniels concurred with Russini’s thoughts, adding that the NFL has a “kiss the ring” mentality when it comes to evaluating rookies in the pre-draft process.

Browns GM Andrew Berry revealed that he saw an opportunity to grab a talented player, making a trade with the Seattle Seahawks to acquire him.

Berry also noted that Sanders would have an opportunity to compete for Cleveland’s starting role, and he joins a crowded quarterback room with fellow rookie Gabriel Dillon, fourth-year signal-caller Kenny Pickett, and veteran Joe Flacco.

