Video Shows That Shedeur Sanders Has Arrived In Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns’ new rookie quarterback is officially in town.

As shown by ESPN insider Daniel Oyefusi on X, the Colorado product has arrived in Cleveland.

The Browns’ rookie minicamp will kick off soon, and it will be Sanders’ first opportunity to prove the league wrong.

All 32 teams passed on him over and over, and while the media had him penciled in as a sure-fire top-ten pick, that wasn’t the case.

The Browns reportedly had him as the sixth quarterback on their big board behind Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Dillon Gabriel, and Jalen Milroe.

Needless to say, this should be a humbling experience for one of the most hyped prospects we’ve seen in years.

Hopefully, this will fuel his fire and motivate him to be at his best and earn the recognition that he wants.

Nevertheless, he’s not the only young quarterback battling in this competition.

Gabriel was taken two rounds earlier, and with all the talk centered around Sanders, he needs to prove why the Browns were always higher on him.

To say that the Browns’ quarterback room is far from impressive would be a bit of an understatement, and it feels like they will be back in the hunt for a signal-caller in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Then again, we all hope to be wrong about that.

