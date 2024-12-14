Dianna Russini Reveals What She’s Hearing About Browns’ Front Office

The Cleveland Browns entered this season hoping to be one of the best teams in the AFC.

They were projected to be a strong candidate out of the AFC North, but that wasn’t the case at all.

Instead, they won’t play for a playoff spot in the final month of the campaign.

The team has gone through a lot this season, and there were some major rumblings about the organization’s future.

Nevertheless, after all that has transpired, it seems like Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry’s jobs are safe.

According to a report by Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the organization still believes they’re the right duo to lead this team for years to come:

“According to sources in Cleveland, the Browns believe Stefanski and Berry remain the right duo to guide the team forward. Leadership within the organization is focused on maintaining stability and giving them the opportunity to address the team’s challenges and improve. Barring any wild circumstances over the next few weeks, it’s a vote of confidence in their long-term vision, even in the face of a tough season,” Russini said.

Both the head coach and the general managers had gotten contract extensions, so the fact that their future with the team was in doubt was rather surprising.

Stefanski has been named Coach of the Year twice in five years with the team, and while Berry’s track record in the NFL Draft is far from perfect, he’s done a solid job for the most part, and he wasn’t the sole one to blame for the Deshaun Watson trade.

At the end of the day, this current regime deserved an opportunity to run things back at least for another season.

