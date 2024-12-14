Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, December 14, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Deion Sanders Shuts Down Draft Rumor About Shedeur, Browns

Deion Sanders Shuts Down Draft Rumor About Shedeur, Browns

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 23: Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes watches his team warm up prior to a game against the Kansas Jayhawks at Arrowhead Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.
(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

 

With the 2024 NFL season coming to a close soon, the Cleveland Browns can begin to think about the future of the franchise in earnest.

The regular season went off the rails for the Browns as they suffered numerous injuries to key players as well as got next to nothing from Deshaun Watson.

Watson looked like a shell of himself on the field and is now out for the remainder of the season and beyond after tearing his Achilles.

Given how much guaranteed money is on his contract, Watson should remain on the roster next season though Cleveland will still need to draft a successor in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The dream scenario is Colorado star Shedeur Sanders, though some reports have noted that he and his father Deion Sanders would like to avoid getting drafted by the Browns.

However, Deion recently called those reports a lie and asked for more honesty regarding his son via his personal X account.

“A Lie don’t care who tells it. Please stop trying to become relevant by misrepresenting my son. God bless you,” Deion tweeted.

The buzz around the league is that the Sanders family would prefer to end up with the Las Vegas Raiders who are in contention to win the No. 1 overall pick.

However, it doesn’t make sense for Deion to rule out teams given that the draft order isn’t even set yet.

It’s hard to imagine Shedeur and his camp turning down interested teams, though it makes where he’ll end up even more of a mystery.

NEXT:  Chiefs Will Be Missing Key Player Against Browns On Sunday
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Matthew Peralta
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Matthew Peralta
Contributor at Browns Nation
Matt was born and raised in Long Beach, Calif. and is a lifelong Lakers fan. Because of his love for basketball and [...]

Browns Nation