Deion Sanders Shuts Down Draft Rumor About Shedeur, Browns

With the 2024 NFL season coming to a close soon, the Cleveland Browns can begin to think about the future of the franchise in earnest.

The regular season went off the rails for the Browns as they suffered numerous injuries to key players as well as got next to nothing from Deshaun Watson.

Watson looked like a shell of himself on the field and is now out for the remainder of the season and beyond after tearing his Achilles.

Given how much guaranteed money is on his contract, Watson should remain on the roster next season though Cleveland will still need to draft a successor in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The dream scenario is Colorado star Shedeur Sanders, though some reports have noted that he and his father Deion Sanders would like to avoid getting drafted by the Browns.

However, Deion recently called those reports a lie and asked for more honesty regarding his son via his personal X account.

“A Lie don’t care who tells it. Please stop trying to become relevant by misrepresenting my son. God bless you,” Deion tweeted.

Please stop trying to become relevant by misrepresenting my son. God bless you. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/lvLpYD4HTh — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) December 14, 2024

The buzz around the league is that the Sanders family would prefer to end up with the Las Vegas Raiders who are in contention to win the No. 1 overall pick.

However, it doesn’t make sense for Deion to rule out teams given that the draft order isn’t even set yet.

It’s hard to imagine Shedeur and his camp turning down interested teams, though it makes where he’ll end up even more of a mystery.

