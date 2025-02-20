Patriots Release Former Browns 3rd Round Draft Pick

The New England Patriots are making waves as they reshape their defense under new head coach Mike Vrabel and defensive coordinator Terrell Williams.

The shift in defensive philosophy is already leading to roster changes, with specific player traits taking center stage in the team’s plans.

The latest move saw veteran linebacker Sione Takitaki released on Wednesday, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The decision marks another step in New England’s defensive overhaul, reflecting Vrabel’s vision for the 2025 season.

Patriots released LB Sione Takitaki. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 19, 2025

Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing 245 pounds, Takitaki had seemed like an ideal fit for the Patriots’ previous defensive scheme.

The Patriots had invested in this potential, signing him to a two-year contract worth up to $10.245 million, including $3.125 million in guarantees.

However, the coaching staff changes brought new defensive priorities, leaving Takitaki without a clear role.

Takitaki’s NFL journey showcases determination and steady improvement since being selected from BYU in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

Initially with the Cleveland Browns, he gradually developed into a defensive cornerstone, with his 2023 campaign standing out as his strongest season yet.

The 29-year-old linebacker’s connection to Patriots executive Eliot Wolf, dating back to their Cleveland days, had added another layer to his New England tenure.

Throughout his five-year career, Takitaki’s numbers tell the story of a consistent performer: 72 game appearances, 36 starts, and an impressive 289 tackles.

His stat line includes 157 solo stops and 14 tackles for loss, along with two interceptions—one coming at a crucial moment in the postseason.

These achievements highlight the versatility that made him valuable in Cleveland’s defensive schemes.

