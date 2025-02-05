Dianna Russini Reveals What She’s Hearing About Myles Garrett’s Trade Value

The Cleveland Browns are going through a tough situation right now.

Myles Garrett has formally requested to be traded away from the team.

The Browns have reportedly made it loud and clear that they have no intention to trade him.

Then again, we’ve seen how these situations unfold, and most of the time, the players end up getting what they want.

With that in mind, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reached out to multiple executives around the league to inquire about his potential trade value:

“Just trying to get a feel for what he could go for. One GM said a one and a two, a one and two threes, maybe throw a player in there. And that was the most common answer I did get today in terms of what it would cost. I do think that they could maybe squeeze another team for slightly more, for a team that is close to winning,” Russini said.

Truth be told, that doesn’t sound fair for a player of Garrett’s caliber.

We’re talking about the top pass rusher in the league who is still in his prime and eligible to sign a contract extension with the team that trades for him.

Garrett could be the missing piece for any Super Bowl contender looking to get over the top.

He’s the kind of difference-maker that makes opposing teams game plan for him, and even though they base their entire strategy on stopping him, he still gets his numbers.

Perhaps the Browns will look to wait for a little longer to drive his trade value up.

Then again, with the NFL Draft closing in and plenty of needs to address all across the roster, they might also be pressured to move on from their former No. 1 pick.

This could be the beginning of the end of this Browns era, and as much as they would hate to lose Garrett, it might be a necessary evil.

