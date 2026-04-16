Todd Monken Names Key Browns Players Who Could Take A Big Leap

Todd Monken is the new head coach of the Cleveland Browns, and he clearly has deep faith in his players and the potential that they will have in 2026.

While speaking to NFL on ESPN, Monken listed players he expects to take a leap forward in the new season: Mason Graham, Jerry Jeudy, Quinshon Judkins, Harold Fannin Jr., Shedeur Sanders, and Deshaun Watson.

“I really think Mason Graham’s going to take another step. I think we’re going to be able to get Jerry Jeudy back to two years ago. I can’t wait to get a full year and offseason when we get [Quinshon Judkins] back. I think [Harold] Fannin in his second year. I think we’re going to see another leap. Shedeur [Sanders] and Deshaun [Watson]. There ought to be unbelievable growth in that room,” Monken said.

It’s interesting to hear Monken headline with Graham and Jeudy as the two players that he envisions great things for. Last year was a mixed bag for both, and they need to show a lot in 2026.

Graham started the year as a rookie with a lot of question marks around him. And for several months, some people thought that he was a bust, a new player who wasn’t going to live up to the hype of being a first-rounder. In the end, he turned things around and ended the season on a high note. With that being said, he needs to keep things at a high level in 2026 if he wishes to remain in the fanbase’s good graces.

As for Jeudy, many Browns fans agree that last year was one to forget for the wide receiver. Many believe he took a step back, and they question if he will be able to get back on track in the new year. His troubles in 2025 are one of the reasons why people predict the Browns will choose more help for wide receiver in the draft.

For Graham, 2026 will be all about building upon what he started last year. For Jeudy, it will be about finding his footing again. And for Monken, it’ll be about building strong relationships with these players and leading them in ways that Kevin Stefanski did not. When Monken speaks about this team, it’s obvious that he is very fond of his players.

He believes in them, and now it’s his job to make them believe in themselves, too.

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