Rising QB Prospect Draws Comparison To Shedeur Sanders

With the NFL draft right around the corner, experts and analysts are putting together their final mock drafts, predicting which young rookies will make the most impact and get scooped up first.

A lot of people have talked about Ty Simpson, the quarterback out of Alabama. Some have ranked him as the second-best QB in the draft, while others aren’t so sure.

Speaking on his show, Albert Breer compared Simpson to Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, who ended up having a painful draft experience last year. Initially envisioned as a first-rounder, Sanders ultimately got picked by the Browns in the fifth round, a big fall from grace.

Breer can imagine the same thing happening to Simpson.

“This Ty Simpson thing, I’m sort of on Ty Simpson where I was with Shedeur Sanders last year, where a lot of people were talking about Shedeur Sanders like he was a first-round pick, and I remember saying I just can’t find teams that view Shedeur as a first-round pick. I sort of feel the same way on Ty Simpson,” Breer said.

Sanders’ draft process ended up being surprising, disappointing, and some even said it was an embarrassing start to his NFL career. If Simpson experiences the same thing, he will have a lot to prove.

Breer said that Simpson has shown a lot of potential in college and has some great tape to be proud of, but he is still not viewed as a sure thing by some insiders and front offices. Would a team be willing to stake its entire offense on a young quarterback they aren’t 100 percent confident in?

Simpson may join the club of players who were supposed to be first-round picks but ended up falling much further in the draft. He has a short amount of time to convince teams that he’s ready to lead a team on day one. As for Sanders, his rookie year was complicated, and he is looking to earn and keep the starting quarterback spot during his second campaign.

His draft process was difficult, his rookie year was complex, and now Sanders is hoping to turn a corner.

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