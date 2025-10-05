Dillon Gabriel Delivers Strong Message After Loss To Vikings

The Cleveland Browns fell 21-17 to the Minnesota Vikings in London, but rookie Dillon Gabriel’s first NFL start showed flashes of promise despite the defeat.

Despite facing an injury-depleted Vikings squad, Cleveland’s offense couldn’t find the rhythm needed to close out the game.

Gabriel remained composed through the disappointment, emphasizing mental toughness and forward focus.

“Got to get back to work. There’s a lot to improve on, but I think in moments like these, you find true competitors, you find people who want to be here…what I know about our guys is we continue to work hard, continue to grind,” Gabriel said, via News 5 Cleveland’s Camryn Justice.

For the first time all season, Cleveland’s offense avoided turnovers and posted its highest yardage total of 2025.

Gabriel looked composed in the pocket and showed solid control of the offense, although he was sacked twice.

The third-round pick finished 19-of-33 for 190 yards and two touchdowns in his debut.

Cleveland couldn’t protect a 17-14 fourth-quarter lead as their offense stalled when it mattered most.

Gabriel spread the ball effectively, connecting with eight different receivers, including tight end David Njoku, who totaled 67 yards and a touchdown.

Running back Quinshon Judkins also delivered a strong performance, helping balance the attack.

Gabriel’s command was impressive, suggesting he will likely be the starter for the foreseeable future.

Still, speculation lingers about whether the Browns will test rookie Shedeur Sanders if losses continue piling up.

