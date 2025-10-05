Skip Bayless Has 3-Word Reaction After Browns’ Loss To Vikings

The Cleveland Browns fell 21-17 to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, despite a promising debut from rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

Gabriel completed 19 of 33 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns in his first NFL start.

He showed poise under pressure and orchestrated multiple scoring drives.

Not everyone is convinced Gabriel should remain the starter.

Analyst Skip Bayless sent a pointed 3-word reaction following the game, questioning whether the Browns should turn to their third-string quarterback instead.

“TIME FOR. SHEDEUR!” Bayless posted on X.

— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 5, 2025

There is no doubt that Gabriel’s performance suggested he can handle the responsibilities of an NFL starter.

Gabriel’s mistakes weren’t entirely his fault, as missed opportunities stemmed from broader offensive struggles rather than poor decisions.

Still, the debate has intensified among fans and analysts about whether Shedeur Sanders deserves a chance to lead the offense.

Sanders remains third on the Browns’ depth chart. Nothing in practices over the past month has convinced the coaching staff that he is a better quarterback than Dillon Gabriel.

The hesitation to promote Sanders reflects confidence in Gabriel’s development within a scheme tailored to his strengths.

Sanders has drawn attention since the 2025 NFL Draft but has yet to secure meaningful playing time.

The close loss and ongoing struggles keep the conversation alive, but Sanders’ opportunity may not arrive in the immediate future.

