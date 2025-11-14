Todd McShay Predicts Next Browns QB In 2026

The Cleveland Browns are 2-7 largely because they still have so many questions at the quarterback position. It’s not surprising that this has been the outcome this season because you don’t often see a successful NFL season start with a four-man quarterback competition in the offseason.

Dillon Gabriel has displayed a skill set that could be more representative of a backup quarterback. We haven’t seen Shedeur Sanders yet, but the likelihood that this team’s next franchise quarterback is already on the roster is slim, which has many fans already sifting through 2026 mock drafts.

The Ringer’s Todd McShay shared his most recent mock draft, and he presently believes the Browns will find their next franchise QB in April. Currently projected to have the third pick in the draft, McShay has the Browns taking Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson.

Browns’ QB Hunt Continues as Draft Board Shifts Ahead of 2026

With the Tennessee Titans currently sitting as the only team in the NFL with one win, they have an inside track at the first overall pick, though they still have games remaining against the Browns and the New Orleans Saints. If the Titans get the first pick, there is a high likelihood they’ll trade down since they don’t need a quarterback after drafting Cam Ward first overall.

Simpson, Fernando Mendoza, and Dante Moore are the three quarterbacks most mock drafts have among the top few picks in the class, while many other prospects have plummeted down the boards after disappointing seasons in college. Arch Manning, LaNorris Sellers, Garrett Nussmeier, Cade Klubnik, and Drew Allar were all in the discussion for being potential top-five picks prior to this season, and now they are all nowhere to be found.

Simpson wasn’t on anyone’s radar prior to the season, and he’d surely scare some Browns fans if he were taken third overall. That being said, there is a lot of time between now and April, but the reality is that this front office needs to take another swing and keep on swinging until they find the guy.

