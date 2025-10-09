Dillon Gabriel Gets Honest About Relationship With Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns have two quarterbacks on their active roster, but they have more than that on their payroll.

Deshaun Watson is still under contract while recovering from an Achilles injury, and as such, the rookies have a chance to make the most of his veteran presence.

Notably, that has been the case with new starting QB Dillon Gabriel, who said Watson has taken him under his wing and been more than willing to give him a hand.

“Yeah, Deshaun’s been a great guy to me and shares his knowledge whenever I ask questions. So, I’m very appreciative of him and know that relationship will continue to evolve as well,” Gabriel said

Granted, given the way Watson played for Cleveland, and considering his problems off the field, perhaps he’s not the guy you’d want mentoring your young quarterback.

Then again, those issues and struggles aside, Watson has been in the NFL for a while, and he knows how to prepare like pros do.

There has been a lot of talk around Gabriel and whether he’s the potential franchise QB this team needs.

He doesn’t seem to have the sky-high upside most teams want from their starting quarterback, and his physical limitations are evident.

Nevertheless, shorter quarterbacks can succeed in this league, and you don’t have to have a rocket arm to move an offense.

As for Watson, some believe he could play for the Browns this season.

But with two rookie quarterbacks, including Shedeur Sanders, trying to develop, Watson’s days with the team should be numbered, and other than injuries, there should be no real need to get him back on the field.

