Former Browns Player Calls Out Kevin Stefanski

Things seem to be falling apart for the Cleveland Browns right now.

The team has dropped another game, and it wasn’t pretty.

Of course, one could talk about the Pittsburgh Steelers being at home, fresh off a bye, and facing a Browns team with a rookie quarterback and coming back from London.

All that’s fair.

Nevertheless, as much as this could’ve been somewhat of a scheduled loss, the lack of preparation and execution was still frustrating.

With that in mind, former Browns offensive lineman Jason Pinkston called out Kevin Stefanski.

He took to X to point to the apparent lack of adjustments that led to Dillon Gabriel getting sacked over and over.

“Steelers chip Myles or slid the protection to help in pass pro, Browns have back up tackles & block one on one in the pass game… make it make sense. 6 sacks!! That’s on the coach,” he said.

At this point, it’s getting hard to defend the coaching staff.

The Browns have seemed to reach a level of desperation in which they will make mistakes either because of overcoaching or not coaching at all.

Once teams reach this point, the coaches start getting away from their instincts and usual plans because they’re just desperate to find a solution.

That’s not where you want to be, as it’s pretty much impossible to come back from that.

More importantly, that’s when the coaches start losing the players.

Kevin Stefanski has done a good job for the most part, and it would be unfair to say that he’s a bad coach.

He would find another job fairly quickly.

That being said, it might be time for him and the organization to go their separate ways at the end of the season, as the product isn’t good right now, and there aren’t signs of adjustments or improvements.

