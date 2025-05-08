David Njoku Shows Off Wild Strength In Weight Room

The Cleveland Browns find themselves at a crossroads heading into 2025, with quarterback uncertainty topping their list of concerns.

But even after they settle who’ll be throwing the ball, another issue demands attention: their thin receiving corps.

Jerry Jeudy stands as the clear number one option, with tight end David Njoku likely to serve as the second target in the passing game.

Trade rumors have begun circulating around Njoku as the Cleveland Browns potentially look to strengthen other positions.

Despite this speculation, the veteran tight end seems unbothered and focused on preparing for the upcoming season.

Recently, the Cleveland Browns shared an impressive video on X showing Njoku putting in some serious work at the gym.

“Royal gains,” Browns captioned the post featuring Njoku lifting impressive weights.

The 2023 Pro Bowler endured a challenging 2024 campaign, missing six games due to ankle and hamstring injuries.

His production declined noticeably from his career year in 2023, when he recorded 81 catches, 882 yards, and six touchdowns.

Last season, those numbers dropped to 64 receptions, 505 yards, and five scores. With just one year remaining on his $55 million contract, the Cleveland Browns appear to be planning for the future at tight end.

Their selection of Harold Fannin Jr. in the third round suggests this forward thinking.

Fannin led all FBS tight ends in receiving yards last season, though he faces a significant adjustment to NFL competition.

For a Cleveland Browns team in transition, Njoku could become a valuable trade asset, potentially bringing in additional draft capital.

