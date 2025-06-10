Dillon Gabriel Is Being Linked To Trade Rumors

The Cleveland Browns shocked many people when they took Dillon Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Most scouts and experts had him going in the fourth or fifth round, and some teams reportedly didn’t even have him on their big boards.

However, it seems like the Browns had different intel, as another team was looking to take him in the third round.

According to a report by former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert, the Miami Dolphins liked him a lot and intended to draft him, which is why he wouldn’t be surprised if they tried to trade for him shortly before the start of the season:

“I wouldn’t be shocked to see the #Dolphins trade for #Browns QB Dillon Gabriel at the end of preseason. They liked him a ton and saw him as an incredible scheme fit with athletic upside and were going to take him a few picks later, but then the Browns drafted him (per source). The Dolphins traded that pick away after Gabriel was no longer available,” Benkert posted on X.

The Dolphins have a left-handed quarterback, so adding another one to the mix would make sense, given the way their offensive line is constructed.

The Browns have a logjam at the quarterback position, and someone will inevitably have to be the odd man out.

They were quite high on Gabriel, and the fact that they took him two full rounds before Shedeur Sanders might suggest that he would be ahead of him in the pecking order.

Nevertheless, Sanders drew rave reviews last week, and some argue that he has a legitimate chance to be the starter come Week 1.

As such, if the Dolphins show up with a strong offer, the Browns might be tempted to pull the trigger.

It’s hard to believe this team will roll into the season with four quarterbacks on its 53-man roster, and it will look to get as much as it can for whoever it trades.

