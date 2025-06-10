Stat Shows How Impressive Jerome Ford Was In 2024

The Cleveland Browns hoped that Jerome Ford could hold down the fort while Nick Chubb worked his way back to full strength.

More than that, they hoped that he could eventually carry his torch and lead the way out of the backfield.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case last season.

However, that doesn’t mean that he didn’t play well or post some solid numbers.

That was made evident in a post shared by The 33rd Team on X, which proved that Ford was actually one of the fastest running backs in the league last season.

Per the graphic, Ford was tied for the sixth-most carries with a top speed of at least 20 mph (3), which was just behind the likes of Jonathan Taylor (4), Joe Mixon (4), Jahmyr Gibbs (5), and Derrick Henry (5), and far behind Saquon Barkley, the league-leader in that regard with 11.

Speed demons 😈 pic.twitter.com/XLMLvc7gnh — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) June 8, 2025

Ford, however, did so despite getting more than three times fewer carries (105) than Barkley (345), so, technically, he was on pace to record at least nine of those.

To be fair, Ford’s lack of production wasn’t on him.

His per-carry numbers were solid, but the team did little to put him in a position to succeed.

They were constantly behind in games, and the offensive line crumbled under pressure over and over.

Even so, the team clearly saw enough of him, which is why they took both Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson in the NFL Draft.

Ford will now most likely be third in the pecking order, unless he climbs his way up the ladder with some explosive runs like those mentioned above.

