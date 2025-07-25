Dillon Gabriel Reveals How He Can Win The Starting QB Job

The Cleveland Browns quarterback competition is taking shape in the early days of training camp, with Dillon Gabriel quietly building momentum.

While veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett continue to receive the majority of first-team reps, Gabriel has used his opportunities with the second and third units to showcase the qualities that made him an attractive prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Gabriel recently revealed what he feels he needs to do to earn the starting job.

“It’s just focusing on where I’m at today. I think a lot of people are focused on results, but the more you can just be right where your feet are, the results will come,” Gabriel said, via Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland.

Gabriel has completed 13 of 15 passes through two days of drills, posting one touchdown without an interception.

His scoring pass came on a deep sideline connection with rookie wide receiver Gage Larvadain on the opening day of camp.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has emphasized that the current distribution of QB snaps does not reflect any established depth chart.

Gabriel has been splitting time with the backup units with fellow rookie Shedeur Sanders while the veterans work primarily with the starters.

Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees reportedly has expanded Gabriel’s playbook responsibilities after being impressed with his early grasp of the system.

The rookie’s ability to process information quickly and maintain accuracy under pressure has drawn attention from the coaching staff.

Despite a solid camp so far, Gabriel faces a challenging path.

The experience that Flacco brings and Pickett’s mobility give the veterans distinct advantages in what promises to be a competitive battle heading toward the season opener.

