Dillon Gabriel Sends Strong Message After Being Named Starter

The Cleveland Browns needed to make a change at quarterback.

Joe Flacco was supposed to hold down the fort until one of the rookies was ready.

But after watching the veteran struggle in the first four games, it became clear that he needed to be benched.

That’s why, even though the Week 5 setting against the Minnesota Vikings in London might not be ideal, new starter Dillon Gabriel expects to make the most of his opportunity.

“You wait for the perfect time, you’re gonna wait a whole lifetime. So for me, I’ve always been ready,” Gabriel said.

The Browns selected Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

They loved his maturity and football IQ, and after watching him in training camp and the preseason, it became clear he would take over the offense at some point.

It just wasn’t supposed to happen this early.

Gabriel will become the first quarterback in NFL history to make his first start in an international game.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski may have preferred it to be in Cleveland, in front of his home crowd, and against a softer defense.

Vikings coordinator Brian Flores and his blitz-heavy defense might be licking their chops about facing a first-year quarterback, and the Browns’ offensive line will have to do a much better job than it has so far.

Gabriel has taken the field in mop-up duty twice this season, and he made more than 60 starts in college.

Now, he has to prove that he can be the franchise quarterback this organization has been seeking for decades.

