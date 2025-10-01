Kevin Stefanski Speaks Out About Decision To Start Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns finally made the switch and will start rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel against the Minnesota Vikings in London, putting an end to Joe Flacco’s second tenure after four weeks.

While few expected Flacco to make it through all 17 games, there was hope he would last longer than this, but his eight turnovers necessitated the move.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski sounds confident in his new QB and described what he saw from Gabriel that influenced his decision.

“From the second he’s been here, he’s worked very hard. He’s a very intelligent young man and has done a nice job throughout practice. This whole season, he’s been learning how to get himself ready and understand the rhythm of an NFL week—what that looks like as a backup. Now, I feel like he’s ready. Let’s go in there and start,” Stefanski said.

Flacco’s play was the biggest issue for the team in losing three of four games, and Gabriel showed a keen ability to take care of the football throughout his six seasons in college.

He is also mobile, which should help open up the offense and make the line’s job a little easier now.

It surprised a lot of people when the Browns selected Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but he was a Heisman Trophy finalist for a reason at Oregon, and he has done nothing since then to prove that he wasn’t worthy of being selected a few rounds higher than many expected.

Cleveland has to figure out if Gabriel can be its franchise QB before the 2026 NFL Draft, and it all starts in a unique atmosphere against Minnesota.

