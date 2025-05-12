Dillon Gabriel Speaks Out About Kevin Stefanski’s Coaching Style

The Cleveland Browns will enter their offseason workout program with four healthy quarterbacks.

That might sound good on paper, but it will actually make it very difficult for everybody to get enough relevant reps.

Needless to say, that has also led to some big-time speculation regarding the team’s options at the position, and while Dillon Gabriel should be ahead of Shedeur Sanders in the pecking order, many fans don’t feel that enthused about that idea.

Nevertheless, Gabriel seems to be unfazed by the criticism.

If anything, he’s looking forward to proving everybody wrong, and he sounds quite excited to work with a head coach like Kevin Stefanski:

“[Kevin Stefanski] reminds me of a lot of coaches that I’ve had success with. Just a guy who gives ownership and responsibility to his players. Very mature, and I say that in the coaching style. You just get that right when you have a conversation with them. I’m excited that I was able to walk into that and be able to learn from the best,” Gabriel said.

The Browns reportedly fell in love with Gabriel’s game early in the pre-draft process.

They liked him so much that he was reportedly the second quarterback on their board, just behind Cam Ward.

Taking him as early as No. 94 was a bit of a head-scratcher since several teams had Gabriel as a fourth, fifth, or even sixth-round pick.

Even so, NFL teams have different intel, so perhaps the Browns had legitimate reasons to believe he wouldn’t be available further down in the draft.

Of course, using another pick to get Shedeur Sanders a couple of rounds later made this selection even more difficult to explain.

But at the end of the day, there’s no such thing as a perfect prospect, and while Gabriel has his flaws, sometimes all it takes is the right coach and system to bring the best out of a player.

