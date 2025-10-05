Dillon Gabriel Steps Into Browns’ Turbulent QB History

Cleveland Browns rookie third-rounder Dillon Gabriel will make his NFL debut on Sunday morning when he takes on the Minnesota Vikings in London as he hopes to help his squad rebound from a rough showing in Week 4 against the Detroit Lions.

Joe Flacco turned the ball over eight times in his first four starts, and there is hope that Gabriel can avoid doing that and lock himself in as this organization’s franchise quarterback, which is a position that has taken entirely too long for this team to fill.

FOX Sports shared the unfortunate news that has made the rounds on the internet since Gabriel was announced as the Week 5 starter, and that is that he will become this franchise’s 41st different starting quarterback when he takes the field on Sunday.

The viral jersey that contains all the names of those 40 quarterbacks once again surfaced this week, and the problem is that there isn’t room to add Gabriel’s name to the bottom of it.

Hopefully, that’s a good sign that Gabriel can be the last starter for a long time and can finally put an end to this revolving door and help bring stability to this organization.

Gabriel has proven that he is ready for the challenge, as he made more starts than any FBS quarterback ever and looked good in both the preseason and his brief action in Week 2 when he came on in relief of Joe Flacco to throw his first touchdown pass.

It’s not going to be an easy matchup, but it’s going to be exciting to see if Gabriel has what it takes to be the guy.

