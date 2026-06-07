Analyst Notes Big Observation About Jerry Jeudy

There are a lot of reasons to be excited about the Cleveland Browns’ offense in 2026, which isn’t something fans have been able to say for a few years. There may be another quarterback controversy brewing, but if either Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson can deliver even decent QB play, they’ll have a much-improved situation around them and could help spearhead quite the turnaround.

Another key member of the offense who needs a big year is No. 1 receiver Jerry Jeudy. He had a huge breakout in his first year in Cleveland in 2024 but took a big step back last year for a number of reasons. Having little help in the WR room, cycling through four different starting quarterbacks, and having a case of the dropsies were all part of the equation, but one analyst has been impressed with him so far in OTAs and believes he looks more like the guy we saw in 2024.

Cleveland.com’s Lance Reisland shared a clip of Jeudy from camp and noted that he has looked sharp. In the clip, Jeudy moved well out of his break on a route and is hopefully getting on the same page with Watson and Sanders well ahead of Week 1.

“Jerry Jeudy has looked very sharp in practice. Very fluid in all of his movements, sudden in and out of breaks, and here he does a great job working an over route,” said Reisland.

Jerry Jeudy has looked very sharp in practice. Very fluid in all of his movements, sudden in and out of breaks, and here he does a great job working an over route. #Browns pic.twitter.com/CM1XkRvBip — Lance Reisland (Coach Riz) (@LanceReisland) June 7, 2026

Plenty of analysts believe this offense can be much better in 2026 after being arguably the worst in the NFL over the past two seasons. Jeudy is a huge part of that, and now that he has two exciting rookies alongside him in KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, hopefully defenses will have enough other weapons to focus on so Jeudy can break free more often.

Last year was the worst year of Jeudy’s career, no matter how you look at it. He had just 602 yards despite playing all 17 games, posted a career-low 12 YPC, and lost his first fumble. For this offense to reach its full potential, he needs to get back to being the 1,000-yard guy he used to be.

Concepcion and Tyson have the ability to become the top options one day, but for now, it has to be Jeudy. It’s great that he is looking spry in OTAs, and hopefully that will carry over into training camp in a few months.

NEXT:

Analyst Says Browns Fans Are Sleeping On How Good This Offense Could Be