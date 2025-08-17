Hanford Dixon Gushes About Browns Rookie

There is a lot of hype around the Cleveland Browns’ 2025 rookie class, as multiple players on both sides of the ball have the talent to blossom into foundational pieces for this team’s future.

A few members of the class have already shown signs of stardom either in camp or during preseason, and former Browns legend Hanford Dixon recently had a lot of praise for one rookie who impressed him during the team’s first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

During a recent episode of The Top Dawgs Show, Dixon said he believes fifth-round rookie Shedeur Sanders will make the most of his next opportunity and was impressed by his preseason debut.

“This kid can play,” Dixon said.

When Shedeur Sanders gets his next opportunity, @HanfordDixon29 BELIEVES he will take full advantage of it. #DawgPound "This kid can play." Presented by @nefdirect https://t.co/sdZK7CL3S6 pic.twitter.com/YJIJyWffZY — The Top Dawgs Show (@TopDawgShow) August 16, 2025

Sanders threw for 138 yards and a pair of touchdowns during his debut, though he is now dealing with an oblique injury after leaving practice early this week.

It’s unclear how long he’ll be on the shelf, but he has generated plenty of buzz since joining the team and could certainly push this coaching staff to make him the starter at some point during the season.

It’s important to be careful since Sanders is a fifth-round pick, especially since the early portion of the schedule is so difficult, and this offensive line gave up 66 sacks last season.

This organization has broken plenty of talented quarterbacks before, and there is no need to rush Sanders’ development, no matter how much public pressure the media puts on the situation.

It’s tough for many to contain their excitement, but patience is key.

Sanders will have his chance at some point, and he’ll be ready when that time comes.

NEXT:

Browns Urged To Keep Undrafted Rookie On Final Roster