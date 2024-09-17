Dolphins Sign Former Browns Athlete

On roster cutdown day last month, the Cleveland Browns made headlines as the team decided to keep four quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster.

The decision to roster one more quarterback than the team intended to use in the regular season boiled down the Browns looking for a trade partner from a franchise desperate for a backup quarterback.

Cleveland found no such trade partners, and the team released quarterback Tyler Huntley after initially keeping the fourth-year athlete.

Huntley signed with the Baltimore Ravens – his former team – and joined the AFC North’s practice squad after his time in Cleveland ended.

Now, Huntley is on the move again.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero reported on X that Huntley was signed off the Ravens’ practice squad by the Miami Dolphins.

The #Dolphins are signing former Pro Bowl QB Snoop Huntley off the #Ravens practice squad, per sources. With Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol, Skylar Thompson is in line to start Sunday at Seattle, and now Huntley could be a factor in coming weeks as well. pic.twitter.com/VYlU3v3GOo — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 16, 2024

Miami made their move after starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was injured in the team’s Thursday Night Football contest against the Buffalo Bills last week.

The Dolphins had only two quarterbacks on the roster as Skylar Thompson was Tagovailoa’s backup.

Depending on how long Tagovailoa is down, Huntley could become a factor for the Dolphins according to the insider’s report.

“With Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol, Skylar Thompson is in line to start Sunday at Seattle, and now Huntley could be a factor in coming weeks as well,” Pelissero said.

Huntley struggled early in the preseason as the Browns transitioned to a new offense that features three- and four-receiver sets.

Still, the former Pro Bowl quarterback had perhaps Cleveland’s best quarterback performance this preseason, completing 17 of 22 passes for 146 yards and three touchdowns against the Seattle Seahawks to close the preseason slate.

