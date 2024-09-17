Kevin Stefanski Adds To Remarkable Record Against AFC South Opponents

The Cleveland Browns enjoyed their first win of the season last weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars, upending the AFC South franchise 18-13 in a game that featured a wild finish.

Under head coach Kevin Stefanski, the Browns have been dominant against every AFC South team Cleveland has faced.

Certainly more dominant than fans may think.

Analyst Zac Jackson shared on X that under Stefanki, the Browns have never lost to an AFC South opponent in the regular season and own an 11-0 record over the past four-plus years.

Stefanski is 11-0 against the AFC South. Watson is now 7-0 in his career vs. Jacksonville. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) September 15, 2024

Last year, the Browns faced all four AFC South franchises – Houston, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, and Tennessee – during the regular season, winning each game Cleveland played.

The 2023 postseason was the first time Stefanski lost a division member as the Texans upended Cleveland 45-14.

Cleveland does not face another AFC South team this year after beating the Jaguars, allowing Stefanski to keep his perfect regular season record intact.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson – who played in the division while with Houston – also improved his record against one member of the AFC South.

With the victory on Sunday, Watson is a perfect 7-0 against Jacksonville in his career.

Cleveland will look to use the momentum the team built in the hold-onto-your-seats victory over the Jaguars to build toward another postseason run.

The Browns looked better on offense in the first half as Cleveland converted all three first-half drives into touchdowns.

Watson made plays when the team needed him to, finishing 22 of 34 for 186 yards passing and scoring once on the ground.

