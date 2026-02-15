Donald Trump Pardons Former Browns Player

An unfortunate reality that comes with rooting for any NFL team is that the weight of playing in the NFL tends to weigh on many players and pushes some of them down a bad path. These players are larger-than-life figures who many fans and kids around the world look up to, so it’s always devastating to see any of them make bad decisions that bring about tremendous legal consequences.

Former Cleveland Browns star running back Jamal Lewis was unfortunately one of those players. In 2004, Lewis was accused of using a cell phone to set up a drug deal, which resulted in him being charged with conspiring to possess and distribute cocaine and led to him being sentenced to four months in prison.

Over 20 years after serving his time, Lewis received some good news recently, as President Donald Trump reportedly pardoned him, along with four other NFL players (Joe Klecko, Nate Newton, Travis Henry, and Billy Cannon).

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴: President Donald Trump granted pardons to five former NFL players Joe Klecko, Nate Newton, Jamal Lewis, Travis Henry, and the late Billy Cannon. Klecko, a former star for the New York Jets, pleaded guilty to perjury in 1993 after lying to a federal grand jury… pic.twitter.com/2IJt1n9dRM — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 13, 2026

Lewis had some well-documented financial troubles years after serving time, but it sounds like he has put in the work to improve himself and become a better member of society since he made his mistakes. The work paid off for him, as he now has a clean record and doesn’t have to deal with the weight of that on his shoulders anymore.

Lewis spent the last three years of his career with the Browns, running for an impressive 1,304 yards and nine touchdowns in 15 games during his first year with Cleveland. He was a major acquisition at the time, and he remains one of the best RBs in team history.

Congrats to Lewis, and hopefully, he takes it in stride and continues to enjoy his life after football.

