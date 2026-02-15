Former Browns Player Has Announced His Retirement

Veteran offensive lineman Zach Banner has officially announced his retirement from the NFL, bringing an end to a professional football journey that spanned parts of five seasons and included a brief stint with the Cleveland Browns in 2017.

Banner shared the news in a heartfelt message, reflecting on his path from college football to the NFL and the impact the game has had on his life. The former fourth-round pick entered the league in 2017 after playing at USC, where he developed into one of the top offensive line prospects in the country. At 6’8 and well over 350 pounds during his playing days, Banner possessed rare size and length that made him an intriguing developmental tackle at the next level.

“I’m gonna retire from football,” Banner posted.

He was originally drafted by the Indianapolis Colts before later finding his footing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Banner spent multiple seasons in Pittsburgh, serving primarily as a depth offensive lineman and spot starter. Though he was never a full-time fixture in the starting lineup, he became a respected presence in the locker room and a popular figure among teammates and fans alike.

In 2020, Banner suffered a torn MCL. Like many linemen, injuries began to take a toll, and he worked to regain form in the seasons that followed.

Across his career, Banner appeared in 30 games and made two starts. While those numbers may not jump off the page, his impact extended beyond statistics. He often spoke about the sacrifices required to reach the NFL and the gratitude he felt for being able to live out a lifelong dream.

In his retirement message, Banner emphasized how much the game gave him, from financial stability to lifelong relationships. He thanked the organizations that gave him opportunities, as well as the cities and fan bases that supported him along the way.

For the Browns, Banner’s retirement is a reminder of how quickly careers can pass and how important veteran leadership can be, even in smaller roles.

