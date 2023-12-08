Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Explains Why He Won’t Name a Starting QB Friday

Kevin Stefanski Explains Why He Won’t Name a Starting QB Friday

By

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski
(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

 

Questions about quarterbacks have become a regular part of the 2023 Cleveland Browns’ season.

That’s what happens when injuries force a team to start four different players behind center.

Joe Flacco looked good before a bad interception last week, and a frenzied Rams defense wrecked his debut.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson has cleared the concussion protocol, and P.J. Walker is healthy, providing some Week 14 options, but Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has not named a starter yet, and the NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano knows why (via Andrew Siciliano on Twitter).

Siciliano reported earlier that the decision is between DTR and the long-time veteran Flacco.

Both practiced this week, and both practiced well, according to Stefanski, and when asked why he won’t name a starter, the head coach simply said it is because he doesn’t have to.

Odds are good that the Browns players know who their starter is.

That might be different than the situation with their opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Trevor Lawrence is trying to nurse a high ankle sprain back to health without missing a game.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson says Lawrence’s Friday practice will determine whether he is on the field Sunday, but that decision will remain private “probably” until game time, according to the coach.

Cleveland’s defense will face an elite passer with a heavily taped ankle or his slower and less-accurate backup.

Jacksonville knows Flacco extends the offense vertically, while DTR’s game plan is probably more conservative, and Stefanski sees no reason to spill the beans on which quarterback the Jaguars face before Sunday.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Pat Opperman
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Pat Opperman
Contributor at Browns Nation
Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith. He's observed the NFL [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Marquise Goodwin

Reporter Issues a Warning About 1 'Explosive' Browns Duo

51 mins ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward

Browns Coach Names 1 Player That Brings A 'Big Spark' To The Defense

3 hours ago

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence

Doug Pederson Refuses To Confirm Trevor Lawrence Status For Browns Game

3 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on as he walks off the field after a 15-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Radio Host Names 1 Key To Get Browns Defense Going Again

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Graphic Highlights The Importance Of Beating The Jaguars This Week

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns Clarify Controversial Deshaun Watson Situation From Sunday

5 hours ago

New England Patriots v Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers Loss To Patriots Had Big Ramifications For The Browns

5 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Browns OC Teases Potential 2-QB Threat Against Jaguars

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns pumps up the crowd in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jim Schwartz Rejects 1 Running Notion About Myles Garrett

1 day ago

Jacksonville Jaguars quaterback C.J. Beathard

Reporter Sheds Light On Jaguars' QB Injury Scare

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Former NFL Coach Makes Clear Statement On Joe Flacco's Play

1 day ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Notes 1 Big Problem For Browns This Season

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: An overall view of the stadium during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jaguars Could Be Without 2 Key Players Against Browns

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Anthony Walker Jr.

Browns Had Unique Way to Announce NFL Honor for 1 Player

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Broke 1 Browns QB Record During Rams Game

3 days ago

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence

Browns-Jaguars Odds Experience Notable Shift After Trevor Lawrence News

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Details Why The Browns Should Stick With 1 QB

3 days ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns passes as he is rushed by Ernest Jones #53 of the Los Angeles Rams during a 36-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Analyst Reveals Browns' Remaining Playoff Odds

3 days ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 03: Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns watches during a 36-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on December 03, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Analyst Names 1 Browns Player That 'Impressed' Against The Rams

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Analyst Has Strong Opinion About Browns QB Situation After Rams Game

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Already Making History As Browns QB

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Studs And Duds From The Browns Loss To The Rams In Week 13

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

NFL Insider Reveals Browns' Honest Feelings About Kevin Stefanski

5 days ago

Former New York Jets safety Adrian Amos

Analyst Says Browns Could Try To Claim Notable Safety From Waivers

5 days ago

Reporter Issues a Warning About 1 'Explosive' Browns Duo

No more pages to load