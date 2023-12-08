Kevin Stefanski Explains Why He Won’t Name a Starting QB Friday

Questions about quarterbacks have become a regular part of the 2023 Cleveland Browns’ season.

That’s what happens when injuries force a team to start four different players behind center.

Joe Flacco looked good before a bad interception last week, and a frenzied Rams defense wrecked his debut.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson has cleared the concussion protocol, and P.J. Walker is healthy, providing some Week 14 options, but Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has not named a starter yet, and the NFL Network’s Andrew Siciliano knows why (via Andrew Siciliano on Twitter).

Stefanski says he's not naming a starting QB now because he doesn't "have to". https://t.co/fAQ4pMrjEh — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) December 8, 2023

Siciliano reported earlier that the decision is between DTR and the long-time veteran Flacco.

Both practiced this week, and both practiced well, according to Stefanski, and when asked why he won’t name a starter, the head coach simply said it is because he doesn’t have to.

Odds are good that the Browns players know who their starter is.

That might be different than the situation with their opponent, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Trevor Lawrence is trying to nurse a high ankle sprain back to health without missing a game.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson says Lawrence’s Friday practice will determine whether he is on the field Sunday, but that decision will remain private “probably” until game time, according to the coach.

Cleveland’s defense will face an elite passer with a heavily taped ankle or his slower and less-accurate backup.

Jacksonville knows Flacco extends the offense vertically, while DTR’s game plan is probably more conservative, and Stefanski sees no reason to spill the beans on which quarterback the Jaguars face before Sunday.