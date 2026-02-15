© 2025 COLD WIRE MEDIA.  ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY  

Sunday, February 15, 2026
You are here: Home / Daily News / Draft Expert Has Perfect Pick For Browns At No. 6

Draft Expert Has Perfect Pick For Browns At No. 6

Justin Hussong
By
Leave a Comment
Add us on

Draft Expert Has Perfect Pick For Browns At No. 6
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of work to do this offseason, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, which is why the team hired offensive mastermind Todd Monken as the new head coach. He and general manager Andrew Berry’s work begins at the 2026 draft, where the team has a pair of first-round picks thanks to the Travis Hunter/Mason Graham trade in last year’s draft, and most would expect those picks to be used to improve the offense.

Cleveland has the sixth and 24th picks in the draft that they can use to upgrade the offense, which has glaring holes at a few positions. Offensive line and wide receiver are the most obvious needs and one draft expert recently shared who he believes is the perfect pick for the team at No. 6.

During a recent episode of The Joel Klatt Show, Klatt ran through his updated mock draft.

He believes the right pick for the Browns at No. 6 is Utah tackle Spencer Fano.

“Spencer Fano is a heck of a player. He might be the top offensive lineman in the draft. He played both right tackle and left tackle in his career, so the Browns could slot him in either side. Just getting better in front of Shedeur Sanders, you get him some protection and maybe he can take the next step in his career,” Klatt said.

Cleveland has four starters on the offensive line hitting free agency in Jack Conklin, Ethan Pocic, Joel Bitonio, and Wyatt Teller, with only the oft-injured Dawand Jones remaining as the lone returning starter. Fano would be an immediate plug-and-play solution at either tackle spot, and not many fans or pundits would have an issue with the Browns making him their pick.

At No. 24, Cleveland could certainly go with a receiver, or they could double up with another lineman. This offense needs talent in these two position rooms, and this is not the time to get creative with solutions.

Berry crushed it in the 2025 draft and made plenty of surprising and innovative moves to bring in multiple foundational pieces on both sides of the ball. In the ’26 draft, it might be time to take a boring run-the-ball approach and just load up in the trenches and with some weapons at receiver.

NEXT:  Andrew Berry Responds To Critics Of Todd Monken Hire
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

You're reading the free version of Browns Nation

Upgrade to become a Browns Nation Premium Member to unlock full access. The process is quick and easy.

  • Become a member to get many great benefits. Learn more
  • If you're already a member, Log in for the full experience.

Browns Nation