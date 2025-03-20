Draft Expert Predicts Browns’ No. 2 Pick In Latest Mock Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft is just over a month away.

Teams across the league are preparing their big boards, wanting to do their due diligence on prospective players to make the best possible decision, especially on their first-round pick.

The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick, and for weeks, draft analysts and fans have overwhelmingly believed the team will pursue a quarterback.

Considering their frustrating past with the position, the Browns want to head into the future with the right player to lead them under center, and a rookie certainly presents an upside that’s intriguing.

While the Browns might, and probably will consider a quarterback in the second or third round if they don’t take one at No. 2, draft expert Daniel Jeremiah believes they will take edge-rusher Abdul Carter, adding a great prospect on defense alongside Myles Garrett.

“The allure of Abdul Carter… I think he’s the best player in the draft,” Jeremiah said on the Pat McAfee Show.

Carter is one of the best edge-rushing prospects in recent history, and if his college tape shows up in the pros, opposing teams will be in trouble.

He was dominant at Penn State, something that many believe will translate to the NFL, and the Browns could certainly use more help on defense.

Jeremiah isn’t alone in believing the Browns will go in this direction, as this opinion has gained a lot of traction over the past few days.

Whether they pull the trigger on Carter remains to be seen, but with a weaker quarterback class, he might be their best option at No. 2.

