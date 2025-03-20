Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, March 20, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Makes A Surprising QB Suggestion For Browns

Insider Makes A Surprising QB Suggestion For Browns

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Makes A Surprising QB Suggestion For Browns
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have many questions to answer before the 2025 NFL season.

They are still expected to make significant roster changes moving forward, happening at several different positions.

Quarterback remains their biggest question mark, as Kenny Pickett appears to be the only viable QB on the roster given Deshaun Watson’s injury.

The consensus is that they’ll draft at least one quarterback, hoping to strike it rich with the right prospect, but the Browns have also reportedly been interested in several veteran free agents.

Insider Tony Grossi talked about this situation during a recent segment of his show, indicating that the Browns haven’t found the veteran they are looking for.

After considering all the players the Browns have either been rumored to be in on or have brought into their building, Grossi brought up a surprising name for the team to consider: Teddy Bridgewater.

Bridgewater came out of retirement to join the Detroit Lions as a backup last year, and Grossi believes that, if he still has the drive and desire to play in the NFL, he could serve as a great mentor to Pickett and any presumed draft picks.

The veteran QB might not necessarily be the best option in terms of the Browns putting the best player possible on the field, but his experiences, both in life and in the NFL, could be valuable tools for new players.

The Browns are looking to make some significant changes to establish themselves as a playoff threat, and at this point, all options are on the table to help them get to that place.

NEXT:  Browns Sign Veteran WR To 1-Year Deal
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Andrew Elmquist
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Andrew Elmquist
Contributor at Browns Nation
Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the [...]

Browns Nation