Insider Makes A Surprising QB Suggestion For Browns

The Cleveland Browns have many questions to answer before the 2025 NFL season.

They are still expected to make significant roster changes moving forward, happening at several different positions.

Quarterback remains their biggest question mark, as Kenny Pickett appears to be the only viable QB on the roster given Deshaun Watson’s injury.

The consensus is that they’ll draft at least one quarterback, hoping to strike it rich with the right prospect, but the Browns have also reportedly been interested in several veteran free agents.

Insider Tony Grossi talked about this situation during a recent segment of his show, indicating that the Browns haven’t found the veteran they are looking for.

After considering all the players the Browns have either been rumored to be in on or have brought into their building, Grossi brought up a surprising name for the team to consider: Teddy Bridgewater.

Bridgewater came out of retirement to join the Detroit Lions as a backup last year, and Grossi believes that, if he still has the drive and desire to play in the NFL, he could serve as a great mentor to Pickett and any presumed draft picks.

The veteran QB might not necessarily be the best option in terms of the Browns putting the best player possible on the field, but his experiences, both in life and in the NFL, could be valuable tools for new players.

The Browns are looking to make some significant changes to establish themselves as a playoff threat, and at this point, all options are on the table to help them get to that place.

