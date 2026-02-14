Draft Expert Predicts Browns To Make Big Move In 2026 Draft

The Cleveland Browns have some choices to make in the upcoming NFL draft. They have some high picks, but they won’t be worth anything if they don’t use them wisely.

They could walk away from the draft with another group of amazing rookies, just like last year. But they could also make a strategic move that doesn’t give them win-now talent, but a ton of future potential instead.

Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah recently dug into the team’s options in the draft, and he said he wouldn’t be shocked to see the Browns trading back in order to get more picks, including future picks for a more quarterback-friendly draft.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to even see them trading back, getting more picks in this draft, getting future picks in ’27, more lottery tickets for a quarterback-friendly group. Really trying to let these young guys play and develop,” Jeremiah said.

Not every fan would embrace that strategy. Many are eager to see Cleveland turn the corner right away and reestablish itself as a legitimate contender.

The risk, however, is obvious. If the Browns miscalculate in the present, they could squander an opportunity to compete while their roster still features a blend of promising young talent and proven veterans, including Myles Garrett, who recently made NFL history. Many supporters want to see that window maximized immediately, not postponed.

So the question becomes clear: Do they have the luxury of patience? With so many holes to fill in the offense, it would be questionable to pass on an impact player that they could potentially land with a high draft pick.

Those are the questions echoing among fans, and ones the Browns’ front office must answer correctly if they hope to steer the franchise in the right direction.

