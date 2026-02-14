Trent Richardson Reveals What Bothered Him During Tenure With Browns

Whenever an NFL Draft is coming up, fans inevitably look back on the mistakes their favorite team has made. Unfortunately, the Cleveland Browns have more than their fair share of busts to discuss.

One of the most noteworthy is Trent Richardson. In the 2012 NFL Draft, the Browns traded up one spot to the No. 3 overall pick to select the Alabama running back, giving the Minnesota Vikings the No. 4 pick and three late-round selections in the deal.

They reportedly did so because they were afraid another team was going to trade up ahead of them to draft Richardson. Afterward, ESPN analyst Jon Gruden said, “The Browns solved some major problems today.”

However, Richardson’s problems were just beginning, and he recently revealed that multiple coaching changes made by the Browns bothered him during his tenure with the team.

“I didn’t have a problem with Cleveland. When they started doing all the coaching changes and stuff like that, it was like, ‘What are we doing? Who’s going to be in control of this?” Richardson said.

Pat Shurmur was Richardson’s first NFL head coach in the 2012 season, but he was replaced by Rob Chudzinski the next year. Two games into that 2013 season, Richardson was traded to the Indianapolis Colts for a first-round pick in the following draft. Notably, Chudzinski lasted just that season and was replaced by Mike Pettine.

Perhaps it wasn’t the coaching changes after all. With Chuck Pagano leading the Colts in each of his two seasons, Richardson was released following the 2014 campaign and never played in the NFL again.

Despite the negative perception surrounding his time in Cleveland, Richardson did produce in his limited time with the Browns. In 17 games, he rushed for 1,055 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also caught 58 passes, but his 3.5 yards per carry average was more pedestrian than his draft status deserved.

Richardson’s exchange about his time with Cleveland was with none other than Johnny Manziel, another all-time Browns draft bust. The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback was the No. 22 overall pick, after the Browns used the No. 26 pick acquired from the Colts for Richardson as part of the deal to trade up to select him.

Now, the Browns will try to avoid similar mistakes in this year’s draft, hoping to build on a successful class from 2025.

