Browns Linked To QB Who Impressed At Combine

The Cleveland Browns have ten picks in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft, including the sixth and 24th picks that most assume will be used to address the glaring holes at wide receiver and offensive line. Considering the Browns are loaded with so much draft capital, it has been an exciting year to watch the NFL Combine where so many talented players on both sides of the ball have seen their stocks skyrocket with otherworldly performances.

The influx of talent is going to make it hard for the Browns to decide what to do in the first round now that there are so many historically athletic prospects at non-premier positions. While all these skill position guys are going nuts in Indianapolis, there are also a few quarterbacks making a bit of noise despite this being viewed as a largely disappointing QB class.

One prospect that the Browns have been linked to is Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, who had an impressive showing of his own at the combine. He looks recovered from his broken ankle and threw the ball like someone the Browns wouldn’t regret using a Day 3 selection on.

“Penn State QB Drew Allar Stole the Show at the Combine. Here are ALL his throws,” Roundtable Sports wrote.

Penn State QB Drew Allar Stole the Show at the Combine Here are ALL of his throws 🎯📈 🎥 @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/siY8NpxQGb — Roundtable Sports (@RoundtableSN) February 28, 2026

The Browns have also been linked to consensus No. 2 QB prospect Ty Simpson, potentially with the 24th pick, but it’s far too early for any of these picks to be set in stone. The Browns have other needs and don’t have a clear path to landing a QB in free agency, so using one of the ten picks on Allar in the fifth round or so would be a palatable high-upside play to give Shedeur Sanders a little competition.

Allar is exactly the type of prospect you take a swing on if you think you are trying to mold an ideal QB archetype into a future star. He checks all the boxes at 6’5″ and 235 pounds with a rocket arm and impressive mobility.

Prior to this season, there were mock drafts that had Allar as a top-five pick, so if the Browns can get him on the second or third day of the draft, it might be worth a shot. This franchise has failed to find the guy at quarterback for decades, so there is nothing to lose at this point.

