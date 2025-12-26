Browns Nation

Friday, December 26, 2025
One Part of Shedeur Sanders’ Game Is Getting More Attention

Andrew Elmquist
By
(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 

Shedeur Sanders was a polarizing prospect heading into the 2025 NFL Draft. Some believed his draft capital could have been as high as the first round, while others thought he would fall on draft night.

As we now know, the latter happened, and the Cleveland Browns took him as their second quarterback of the draft. With this kind of capital, and the understanding that he was the Browns’ second choice at the position, they’re not necessarily tied to him for the foreseeable future. He is getting an opportunity this season, which could either help or hurt his chances moving forward, depending on performance.

There have been some ups and downs with Sanders this season, but it’s hard to get a true read on him considering the offensive line woes, injuries, and defensive breakdowns, at times. With that in mind, the Browns will have to scour through the tape in the offseason, hoping to get a good read on what Sanders is truly capable of in the NFL.

Analyst Ryan Tyler recently appeared on the “Bruce Drennan Show” to discuss Sanders, focusing particularly on one area of his game that is often viewed as underrated.

“That’s been one of those things that has been a bright spot, his ability to escape the pocket,” Tyler said, adding, “Maybe that was an underrated part of Sanders’ game.”

Having mobility in today’s NFL is not only a luxury, but it has become almost a necessity at this point. If quarterbacks can’t escape the pocket and take off on the run, they face a significant disadvantage compared to others around the league.

Sanders having this ability could be something the Browns weigh heavily moving forward, and help shape their decision about the quarterback position.

